Marbella recycled 500,000 kilos more packaging and glass in 2022 than the year before Councillor Diego López has put the positive statistics down to a return to normal activity following the pandemic

Recycling in Marbella was up by over 500,000 kilos in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the town council’s recycling department. The councillor in charge of the area, Diego López, pointed out that "the collection of solid urban waste is at similar figures to the pre-pandemic ones" and stressed that the positive data obtained "show that the town has resumed normal activity".

López stressed that "this is also good news, bearing in mind that this is waste that is going to be given a new life, reducing pollution". He added, “We have to continue to raise awareness among citizens so that they recycle and therefore take care of our environment".

The area's advisor, Francisco Navarrete, detailed that the greatest increase has been in the case of packaging, with almost 4.8 million kilos being collected last year; almost 500,000 more than in 2021. "With regard to pre-pandemic times, it has been almost one million more". According to López, in 2019 the amount collected was just under 3.9 million kilos.

Glass recycling

Navarrete also explained that glass recycling has also increased, standing at around 4.7 million kilos in 2022; almost 600,000 kilos more than in 2021: "a figure also higher than that obtained in the year prior to the pandemic, when 4,538,875 kilos were collected". With regard to cardboard, he indicated that the increase compared to 2021 was more than 200,000 kilos, with 2,540,505 kilos collected, slightly less than in 2019.

Navarrete went on to say that 6,838 tonnes more organic waste was collected in 2022 compared to 2021 and highlighted that in 2022 "91,965 tonnes were removed from landfill in this area, an amount that is beginning to look like 2019, when 95,963 tonnes were collected, after falling in 2020 to 77,909 tonnes".