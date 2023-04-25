Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Award winners during the ceremony SUR
Recognising the entrepreneurial spirit of San Pedro Alcántara

Fifteen of the town’s establishments have been awarded for their work by Marbella town hall

Joaquina Dueñas

Marbella

Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 14:42

Marbella town hall recognised local entrepreneurs based in san Pedro Alcántara in a ceremony that took place last Friday, 21 April. In total, fifteen establishments received an award presented by the mayor, Angeles Muñoz, who highlighted the "entrepreneurial spirit" of the town.

Accompanied by other members of the town hall, including the deputy mayor of San Pedro, Javier Garcia, Muñoz highlighted "the added value provided by these traditional establishments to the town" and noted their "proximity, quality and professionalism".

The awards went to Juguetes Delgado, Cospistería Barrientos, Alfredo Bar Restaurant, El Horno de Macías, Aranda Lighting, Estanco Miguel number 1, Soho Market, Herboristería Isabel, Academia Ven y Baila, Du-Detec, El Rincón de Monge, Pastelería Arturo Lorente, La Cantina de Guadalmina, Estanco number 2 San Pedro Alcántara and Academia Vivalingua.

