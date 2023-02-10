Railings being replaced to improve safety The railings are being replaced on one of the busiest stretches of the seafront as they are in a bad state of deterioration

The mayor of Marbella visiting the site for the new railings. / SUR

Marbella town hall has begun the first phase of replacing the railings on the Paseo Marítimo on a 2,700-metre stretch between Fontanilla beach in the town centre and Ancón point.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said the affected railing is "on one of the busiest stretches, it is in a bad state of deterioration due to the passage of time and inclement weather". She explained that the new railing is made of galvanised steel, "which will extend its useful life and make upkeep easier".

The project has an estimated completion period of three months and a budget of about 890,000 euros.