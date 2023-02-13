Puerto Banús seafront facelift is complete Some 400 square metres of the Alberto Vidiella Tudores promenade have been repaved as part of the renewal project

Work to repair and improve the Alberto Vidiella Tudores promenade in Puerto Banús, Marbella, has been completed. The project included repaving 400 square metres of the path, replacing 125 borders and fixing tree pits.

The work has been carried out on the stretch covering around 500 metres between the roundabout on Avenida Naciones Unidas and the wooden walkway that crosses Río Verde.

Local councillor Diego López said the work was necessary as the area “had various deficiencies in its pavement, such as broken and loose slabs, which needed to be repaired to ensure the safety of pedestrians and athletes in particular”.

Materials had worn away, causing the paving slabs to crack, explained the councillor. In reference to the tree pits, he noted that the surrounding paving slabs had been pushed up by the roots. "The appearance of the promenade has not changed, as slabs and borders have been used to match those that were replaced," added López.