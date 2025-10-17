Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski. SUR
Puerto Banús fashion show luncheon to raise funds for children with rare eyelid conditions

Taking place on 12 November, the event is organised by the Through Our Eyes charity, a newly established organisation that funds specialist surgeries in Malaga

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 17 October 2025, 12:42

The recently founded Through Our Eyes charity has announced that its latest fundraising event will take place at La Sala Puerto Banús on Wednesday 12 November. Under the banner Eyes on the Future, the event has been organised by the charity’s founder, Vanessa Rodrigo Jakubowski, to raise vital funds to support life-changing vision correction surgeries for babies born with rare eyelid conditions, including Blepharophimosis, Ptosis and Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome.

Guests will enjoy a two-course lunch accompanied by “free-flowing cava” and water from 1pm until 3pm. The afternoon will feature a fashion show presented by local boutique Angel Clothing, showcasing the latest trends in sophisticated and stylish attire. Jakubowski said each piece has been carefully selected to inspire and captivate, “bringing a touch of glamour to this meaningful occasion”.

Jakubowski, whose son was born with Blepharofimosis, said the funds raised at the event will directly contribute to surgeries performed in Malaga, as well as post-operative care and essential support for families facing the challenges of these rare conditions. Each operation represents a vital step towards restoring sight and improving the quality of life for these young children.

Tickets cost 45 euros, ten euros of which will be donated to the charity, and bookings can be made at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or on 952 814 145.

Through Our Eyes is a newly established organisation dedicated to supporting children with rare eyelid conditions. The charity funds specialist surgeries in Malaga that dramatically improve quality of life, while also providing post-operative care and ongoing assistance to families.

www.throughoureyes.net

