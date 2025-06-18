Puerto Banús, a culinary Mecca

Sur in English Marbella Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 17:18 Compartir

The international fame of Puerto Banús and its position as one of the most refined and luxurious marinas in the world is recognised across the globe. Stars of film and music and international entrepreneurs have strolled through its narrow streets and been bewitched by this enchanting enclave, while contemplating the Mediterranean and the yachts moored in this exclusive port. Antonio Banderas, Marlon Brando, Sean Connery, María Callas, Julio Iglesias, Montserrat Caballé, Rod Stewart and, more recently, Lady Gaga and Cristiano Ronaldo, have all marvelled at the exquisite gastronomic offer located along the two-kilometre waterside brimming with restaurants. Puerto Banús is much more than a port and a hub for the most famous fashion brands. The most refined palates come here to enjoy the most exquisite dishes from a wide variety of different establishments. Fifteen top-level restaurants offer a unique selection of dining options on the Costa del Sol. Sophisticated atmospheres, fresh products, a variety of flavours and high-quality dishes make up this gastronomic journey that every resident or visitor should try this summer.

Little Italy

As varied as Italy itself, restaurants from all over this beloved country can be found in the marina, each one providing its own personal take. Amore E Fantasia, La Pappardella, Picasso and Aretusa are just some examples. The first of these has a magnificent terrace and a direct view of the most striking and luxurious yachts. A romantic atmosphere where you can share wood-fired pizza, seafood pasta dishes and risotto with truffles as well as gluten-free pastas, vegan and vegetarian dishes and halal meat as an option, catering to all tastes and choices.

La Pappardella, on the other hand, offers an experience similar to dining in magical Naples with a fun and sophisticated atmosphere; while Picasso, with more than forty years of experience, offers a warm and friendly atmosphere, with décor that pays homage to Italian art and culture. Finally, tradition with a contemporary twist comes together at Aretusa where you can try tasty rissotti, artisan pastas and oven-baked fish.

Unique atmospheres

If there is one detail that stands out among the culinary establishments in Puerto Banús, it is their ability to create unique ambiences such as those found in Los Bandidos, Banús Beach, Leone or Ámbar. Los Bandidos Restaurant, close to its 40th birthday, preserves the magic of a cosy bistro, blending classic elegance with contemporary charm. Its warm and sophisticated decoration is covered with photographs of customers and famous faces that give character to the restaurant and soft lighting that recreates an intimate atmosphere. Its cuisine fuses tradition with creativity.

Banús Beach has a different vibe; here quality gastronomy, comfort and fun come together. The venue offers sun loungers to relax by the sea and a DJ set to let yourself be carried away by the rhythm of the music and the warmth of the evening sun. Meanwhile, located on the harbour front, Leone is a vibrant, cosmopolitan restaurant that combines the best of international cuisine with a modern, relaxed atmosphere where visitors will find delicious dishes, creative cocktails and stunning sea views.

Ambar brings together a modern, cosmopolitan atmosphere with a Mediterranean essence and is the perfect restaurant for those looking for creative cuisine incorporating mouth-watering flavours. Its proposal fuses local ingredients with international flair, resulting in a versatile and vibrant menu.

Meat or fish?

One of the best things about Puerto Banús is that its restaurants are specialists in preparing products with the utmost care and professionalism. Lovers of both meat and fish can find their favourite dishes here. Gaucho and Picú are prime examples of the highest-quality products cooked to perfection. Inspired by the classic Argentinean grills, clients encounter in Gaucho some of the best cuts of meat available (some of them prize winners at the World Steak Challenge, one of the most prestigious competitions in the world). At the other end of the spectrum, Picú is a haven of fish and seafood, where top chefs bring together the best of the Mediterranean, from classic seafood cuisine to more modern interpretations.

The best from Asia

A little piece of Asia is also available in Puerto Banús with Mumtaz and Chow. From South Asia, specifically from India, Mumtaz has been serving Indian cuisine for more than forty years. Tradition with a contemporary touch colours the table of this restaurant which is renowned for offering a unique gastronomic experience. Rounding off an idyllic tour of the best dishes at this international wharf is Chow, a modern ode to Asian cuisine, with dishes that travel between Japan, China and Thailand, served in a vibrantly designed space facing the sea. Its cocktails are well known, as is its lively after-dinner atmosphere.

Attracting the most discerning clientele and providing a unique dining experience, Puerto Banús offers its visitors the most exclusive port-front restaurants on the Costa del Sol.