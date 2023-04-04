Public transport to be given priority near Costa del Sol hospital A specific lane for buses, taxis and emergency vehicles will be created for the Marbella healthcare facility

Following the extension of Marbella’s Costa del Sol hospital, the town hall has begun work on a project aimed at prioritising public transport and improving traffic flow in the area.

Among the measures to be implemented is the introduction of a specific lane for buses, taxis and emergency medical vehicles to facilitate and speed up their arrival at the hospital. Transport councillor, Enrique Rodríguez has explained that the work will take place in Calle Bogey (north road) and Calle Modesto Abril (south road).

In terms of public transport, Rodríguez highlighted that "at present, the following lines currently serve the hospital: Line 12 Hospital Costa del Sol - Nueva Andalucía; Line 13 Hospital Costa del Sol - San Pedro Alcántara and Line 77 Hospital Costa del Sol - Estepona, and the M-220 Fuengirola - Marbella intercity line will soon be available, at the request of the Junta de Andalucía".

Specific lane for buses, taxis and ambulances

The councillor pointed out that the bus stop outside the outpatients' department has been improved, with the installation of three new shelters and benches to provide more space and comfort for users.

Work will continue on the reorganisation of the roads, improvement and reinforcement of the existing signposting, in accordance with the new needs of the hospital, which will lead to the prioritisation of public transport with a specific lane.

"These works are being carried out in conjunction with the Andalusian Regional Government's Transport Department to allow access to the site for those travelling on the M-220 intercity line connecting Fuengirola - Marbella, as is already the case with the L79 from Estepona," Rodríguez pointed out.

The councillor also announced that "we are also going to ask the Ministry of Public Works to reconsider its refusal to create a new bus stop located directly on the A-7, kilometre point 1038+750 (formerly P.K. 186+250), connecting this new location with the hospital by means of a staircase and a pedestrian ramp to give people with reduced mobility access to the hospital". He went on to say, “This would improve the connection between the hospital and Marbella with other towns on the Costa del Sol.