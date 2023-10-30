Public appeal to help find 37-year-old man missing in San Pedro Alcántara

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's SOS Desaparecidos missing person association has asked for the public's help to find a 37-year-old man in San Pedro Alcántara (Malaga). The individual was last seen on Sunday 15 October, a fortnight ago.

Daniel López Gutiérrez is described as of a slim build, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a beard. The association has distributed an image of him to help in the search for him and provided details of the missing man's vehicle, a Kia Carens with registration number 7371 JYW.

The association has provided its contact details on the poster in order to collect information to help in the search.