Public appeal to help find 37-year-old man missing in San Pedro Alcántara
Missing person appeal

Public appeal to help find 37-year-old man missing in San Pedro Alcántara

Daniel López Gutiérrez, of slim build and with blonde hair, has not been seen since Sunday 15 October, a fortnight ago

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 30 October 2023, 14:50

Spain's SOS Desaparecidos missing person association has asked for the public's help to find a 37-year-old man in San Pedro Alcántara (Malaga). The individual was last seen on Sunday 15 October, a fortnight ago.

Daniel López Gutiérrez is described as of a slim build, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a beard. The association has distributed an image of him to help in the search for him and provided details of the missing man's vehicle, a Kia Carens with registration number 7371 JYW.

The association has provided its contact details on the poster in order to collect information to help in the search.

