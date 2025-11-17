Average price of a property in Marbella soars to 710,000 euros while monthly rent hits 1,600

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 17 November 2025, 14:23 Share

The average price of a property in Marbella stood at a whopping 711,138 euros in 2024 thanks to the boost in luxury real estate. According to a Panorama Properties' market report, "Marbella has officially ceased to be 'the golden exception' of the Costa del Sol and has become one of the European capitals of ultra-luxury real estate".

However, success has another face: "a structural crisis" of renting, the average price of which has grown by 89% in six years, while supply is "at a minimum". This situation "complicates the lives of those who work and sustain the local economy". The average long-term rent has gone from 848 euros per month in 2019 to 1,600 this year, despite the contained increase of 11% in the most exclusive areas.

"Marbella has reached a structural maturity that places it in the same category as destinations such as Miami or Dubai; its great challenge for the coming years is clear: guarantee rental housing"

"Marbella has reached a structural maturity that puts it in the same category as destinations such as Miami or Dubai," the report claims. However, the municipality has a clear challenge in the coming years, which is "to secure rental housing", as Panorama Properties CEO Christopher Clover said.

Prices in Marbella already "rival" other top luxury destinations in Europe, such as Saint-Tropez in France or Gstaad in the Swiss Alps. According to the report, this boom is attributed to the arrival of 'branded residences' such as those designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Versace or Bentley, as well as to the "overwhelming weight" of foreign buyers.

The rise continues

The 711,138 euros at which the price of housing stood in 2024 for a total of 4,745 sales, is more than triple the national average (210,361 euros). According to data from the notary's statistical portal, the average sale price in Marbella stood at 4,228 euros per square metre between September 2024 and September 2025, although it reached 4,509 between July and September, representing a year-on-year increase of 12.6%. This upward trend looks set to continue: real estate portal Idealista currently sets the price of the square metre at 5,150 euros, consolidating Marbella as the most expensive market in Spain after Ibiza and Madrid.

Prices range from 3,857 euros per square metre in Marbella Este to 30,000 euros per square metre on the beachfront in Puente Romano

Prices range from 3,857 euros per square metre in Marbella Este to 30,000 euros per square metre on the beachfront in Puente Romano, while some refurbished or newly built villas in Nueva Andalucía reach 14,000 euros per square metre. In between are the Golden Mile and Nagüeles, with an average price per square metre of 5,753 euros, and Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús, with 4,225 euros.

The average age of buyers is 52 and 54% are between 41 and 60 years of age. They usually buy without a mortgage (less than 10% of homes over 2 million euros are financed by banks). As for their nationality, they are mostly British (13.4% of all foreign buyers, who represent 63.1% of the total), followed by the Dutch, Swedes, German and the Polish.