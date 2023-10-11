Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella's mayor Ángeles Muñoz and Andalucía’s minister for justice, local administration and public functions José Antonio Nieto with the agreement. Josele
Project tender prepared for major complex to house Marbella&#039;s new law courts
Project tender prepared for major complex to house Marbella's new law courts

The new building takes into account the town's expansion and will be almost four times bigger than the current courts

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 20:40

Andalucía's regional government is preparing the tender document for a new building to house Marbella’s courts according to Andalucía’s minister for justice, local administration and public functions, José Antonio Nieto.

The announcement followed a meeting between the minister and Marbella’s mayor Ángeles Muñoz, in which the pair signed an agreement to guarantee that the project would be connected the A-355 Ojén road and La Torrecilla where the building will be located.

The aim is to "definitively" resolve the town’s judicial problems "both for the present and for its future growth", according to Nieto. The new building will be almost four times bigger than the three current courts in the town.

The project to build the new courts is one of the "most ambitious" planned by the Junta de Andalucía in its Judicial Infrastructure Plan 2023-2030 and will see a total investment of around 45 million euros. Muñoz pointed out that the new headquarters is "an absolute necessity”.

Two roundabouts will be built on the existing Ojén road in a project that could cost more than 15 million euros, according to the mayor. The new project to build the new courts has been divided into three phases and according to Nieto, the aim is to avoid situations like the courthouses in Malaga, "which have been too small since their inauguration", as well as to take into account the projected growth of Marbella.

