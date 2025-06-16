Prices of holiday and long-term rentals soar in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Monday, 16 June 2025, 11:35 Compartir

The most expensive average price for a holiday rental in Spain is in Marbella, reaching 3,700 euros per week, according to the latest report by Tecnitasa. The exclusivity of Puerto Banús and the Golden Mile has positioned the town at the head of luxury destinations in the country. This same study indicates that renting a holiday flat on the Spanish coast this year will be on average between 6% and 7% more expensive than in 2024, which raises the average price per week by 110 euros, reaching 1,270 euros. The cost for the same period in Marbella triples.

The price of holiday rentals on the coast in Spain has risen by an average of close to 40% since 2020. However, the Tecnitasa Group's data reveals a moderation in the escalation of prices from a 10% increase in 2024 to this year's 7% rise.

Long-term contracts

Marbella has also experienced an increase in long-term rental prices, reaching an average of 1,800 euros per month for a standard three-bedroom flat. Real estate portal Idealista shows a growth of 8.3% compared to the same period in 2024, with the price per square metre in May standing at 19.10 euros.

The problem of finding long-term housing in Marbella is becoming bigger. The legal uncertainty that many owners feel about the emergence of 'inquiokupas' (squatters) has caused them to withdraw their properties from the market or turn them into holiday homes. As Marbella lawyer Antonio Fernández Álvarez said, the number of cases related to the eviction of squatters has increased by 60% in the last three years. All this is also causing prices to continue rising.