Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A standard three-bedroom long-term flat can cost up to 1,800 euros per month. Josele
Housing crisis

Prices of holiday and long-term rentals soar in Marbella

According to the latest report by Tecnitasa, the most expensive average price for a holiday rental property in Spain is in the Costa del Sol resort - costing a whopping 3,700 euros per week

María Albarral

Marbella

Monday, 16 June 2025, 11:35

The most expensive average price for a holiday rental in Spain is in Marbella, reaching 3,700 euros per week, according to the latest report by Tecnitasa. The exclusivity of Puerto Banús and the Golden Mile has positioned the town at the head of luxury destinations in the country. This same study indicates that renting a holiday flat on the Spanish coast this year will be on average between 6% and 7% more expensive than in 2024, which raises the average price per week by 110 euros, reaching 1,270 euros. The cost for the same period in Marbella triples.

The price of holiday rentals on the coast in Spain has risen by an average of close to 40% since 2020. However, the Tecnitasa Group's data reveals a moderation in the escalation of prices from a 10% increase in 2024 to this year's 7% rise.

Long-term contracts

Marbella has also experienced an increase in long-term rental prices, reaching an average of 1,800 euros per month for a standard three-bedroom flat. Real estate portal Idealista shows a growth of 8.3% compared to the same period in 2024, with the price per square metre in May standing at 19.10 euros.

The problem of finding long-term housing in Marbella is becoming bigger. The legal uncertainty that many owners feel about the emergence of 'inquiokupas' (squatters) has caused them to withdraw their properties from the market or turn them into holiday homes. As Marbella lawyer Antonio Fernández Álvarez said, the number of cases related to the eviction of squatters has increased by 60% in the last three years. All this is also causing prices to continue rising.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Drought and disease wipe out thousands of pines in Malaga province
  2. 2 Dizzying trails in the land of the mountain goat: from El Saltillo to La Maroma
  3. 3 The generation of equal marriage
  4. 4 How pure is pure enough? Asking for a carpenter from Nazareth
  5. 5 The rest is history
  6. 6 James Joyce: Ronda and Malaga raisins in Ulysses
  7. 7 Every loser wins
  8. 8 Soroptimist International Costa del Sol hosts a fundraising dinner
  9. 9 Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: African tulip tree
  10. 10 Enjoy a summer of culture in Rincón de la Victoria

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Prices of holiday and long-term rentals soar in Marbella

Prices of holiday and long-term rentals soar in Marbella