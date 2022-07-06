Police boost numbers and deploy latest generation drones to ensure a safe summer in Marbella Local and National Police officers will be constantly monitoring hot spots - with Puerto Banús as a priority - said the town's mayor

Police presentation of the new drones and other equipment at their disposal. / josele

Marbella is to see an increased police presence this high season in a bid to detect criminals. The National Police will see their ranks boosted by 43 trainees in the town while Local Police will work longer shifts with a total of 22,000 hours of overtime.

The summer operation includes a helicopter and latest generation drones that will be deployed to monitor golf courses at night where thieves take advantage of the poorly-lit areas to access adjacent residential areas.

The town councillor for Security, José Eduardo Díaz, launched the operation on Tuesday, 5 July, with the head of the Local Police, Javier Martín, and the commissioner of the National Police, Enrique Lamelas.

Diaz said that during the months of July and August both police bodies would "redouble their efforts to provide more coverage and peace of mind to the public in the busiest areas” and that Puerto Banus "will be a priority".

The mayor added that, in addition to the 133 video surveillance cameras currently operational in Marbella, the two control rooms of the Local and National Police "will be constantly monitoring our hot spots".

State-of-the-art technology deployed in the drones to be used in the summer security operation means that officers on the ground are relayed thermal camera imaging footage from the device to their mobile phones.

Also, officers will have a portable drone detection system, in addition to a fixed one used at the police station. This enables the neutralisation of drones and the ability to identify users.