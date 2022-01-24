Police confiscate 800 canisters of laughing gas destined for private parties on the Costa del Sol The National Police recovered the drugs from sites in Marbella and Mijas

An operation led by officers from the Drug and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) in Fuengirola has busted a gang supplying nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, to partygoers in Malaga province. They initially acted on information received about suspicious activities at an industrial warehouse on La Ermita estate in Marbella.

Police observed that ‘workers’ at the warehouse were keen to make sure that the doors were always shut so the illegal contents could not be viewed. The investigators managed to identify several members of the organisation and locate their addresses in Marbella. They later seized 596 canisters of laughing gas.

Elsewhere, National Police tracked vehicles entering a warehouse on La Vega industrial estate in Mijas.

Officers intercepted two vans just as they were about to complete a transaction. They inspected the vehicles and found 204 canisters of nitrous oxide. Four people were arrested and 3,550 euros was seized.

The suspects now face trial at the Investigating Court number 4 in Fuengirola.