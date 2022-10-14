Police to investigate a Marbella house fire in which a woman died The victim was found inside a small room where the fire appeared to have started

The National Police have begun an investigation into the cause of a fire in a luxury urbanisation in Marbella on Thursday, in which a woman died. They were alerted to the blaze at 1.25pm by a family member who said there was a fire in the basement of the three-storey building.

The victim was found in a small room which was locked from the inside and where the blaze is believed to have started. Firefighters were unable to break the door down and had to demolish part of a partition wall to gain access.

When they managed to enter the room they found the woman was unconscious and despite their efforts it was impossible to revive her. An autopsy will now determine whether, as it appears, she died from smoke inhalation.