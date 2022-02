Go plastic hunting in Puerto Banús The event will take place at 10am on Saturday 19 February by Camuri Las Cuchis

Friday, 18 February 2022, 14:55

J. R. Plastic-Free Seas Worldwide are making the most of the spring-like weather with a 'pop up plastic hunt' this Saturday (19 February) on the beach at the mouth of the Rio Verde in Puerto Banús, starting at 10am. Further info: www.plasticfreeseas.com, Facebook: Plastic Free Seas Worldwide.