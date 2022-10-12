Plans to widen Marbella's Ojén road take a step further to fruition The Junta de Andalucía has agreed that the road should be classified as being of regional interest before the end of the year so the works can begin as soon as possible

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, held a meeting in Seville this week with Antonio Sanz of the Junta de Andalucía, and agreed that the Ojén road should be classified as being of regional interest before the end of this year so work can begin on the project to widen and improve it.

Muñoz said this was a vital project for further development to the north of Marbella, which is planned to be an area of expansion with new infrastructure including sports and health centres, a hotel and new businesses. She said it would make the town “more of a city”.

The works on the Ojén road will also include the creation of a service lane, pavements and new lighting, and will provide access to the new court complex, National Police headquarters and the Guardia Civil station, among other facilities.

It will also involve a full remodelling of the access to the Virgen del Carmen cemetery, which is due for modernisation.