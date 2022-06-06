Dangerous dog breed bites vet and employee at Marbella animal shelter

A dangerous dog breed animal has attacked and bitten a vet and an employee at a shelter in Marbella in two separate incidents in the last few weeks.
According to sources consulted by SUR, the animal had arrived at the shelter a few weeks ago after it was taken away from its owner, who did not have the correct licence to own a breed of dog which is classified as potentially dangerous (PPP) in Spain.
The same sources indicated that the dog was aggressive and had bitten the vet at the animal shelter a few weeks ago causing serious injuries as a result of the attack. In a second incident last week the dog bit an employee at the shelter on the leg.