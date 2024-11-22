'Pink wave' highlights cancer cause in Marbella

María Albarral / Antonio M. Romero Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:49

The XII 'Marea Rosa' (pink wave) solidarity walk held last Sunday in Marbella brought together more than 3,000 people who painted the streets of the town in the colour of the fight against breast cancer.

The aim of the annual event was clear: to give visibility to this disease, highlight the success of early diagnosis and raise funds for the Spanish association against cancer (AECC).

"This is an initiative that aims to show support to all those who have breast cancer, an illness in which early diagnosis is very important. It's also essential to highlight the magnificent work the association does both with patients and their relatives in a medical, psychological and advisory capacity," said mayor Ángeles Muñoz who attended the events with other councillors.

Surgery

On the same day as the walk, Kika Caracuel, Marbella councillor and fourth vice-president of the Diputación provincial authority, announced that she had recently undergone breast cancer surgery. She explained that the tumour had been detected in a routine scan and stressed the importance of early diagnosis.

"I've thought a lot about whether to make this situation public as I have always wanted to keep my personal life separate from my public activity. But I believe that the reticence I feel about breaking that rule should not prevent me from sharing this with you, out of responsibility," she said on Sunday on social media.