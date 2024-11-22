Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Participants in the event. Josele
&#039;Pink wave&#039; highlights cancer cause in Marbella
Health

'Pink wave' highlights cancer cause in Marbella

Local councillor Kika Caracuel reveals she has undergone breast cancer surgery recently and stresses the importance of early diagnosis

María Albarral / Antonio M. Romero

Friday, 22 November 2024, 10:49

The XII 'Marea Rosa' (pink wave) solidarity walk held last Sunday in Marbella brought together more than 3,000 people who painted the streets of the town in the colour of the fight against breast cancer.

The aim of the annual event was clear: to give visibility to this disease, highlight the success of early diagnosis and raise funds for the Spanish association against cancer (AECC).

"This is an initiative that aims to show support to all those who have breast cancer, an illness in which early diagnosis is very important. It's also essential to highlight the magnificent work the association does both with patients and their relatives in a medical, psychological and advisory capacity," said mayor Ángeles Muñoz who attended the events with other councillors.

Surgery

On the same day as the walk, Kika Caracuel, Marbella councillor and fourth vice-president of the Diputación provincial authority, announced that she had recently undergone breast cancer surgery. She explained that the tumour had been detected in a routine scan and stressed the importance of early diagnosis.

"I've thought a lot about whether to make this situation public as I have always wanted to keep my personal life separate from my public activity. But I believe that the reticence I feel about breaking that rule should not prevent me from sharing this with you, out of responsibility," she said on Sunday on social media.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills
  2. 2 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  3. 3 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  4. 4 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  5. 5 Calling property owners in Spain: Non residents income tax returns due soon
  6. 6 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  7. 7 Ban on registering new tourist apartments in saturated areas of Malaga will come into force at beginning of December
  8. 8 Mercadona worker sacked for eating a croquette bound for the bin wins court appeal
  9. 9 Malaga council to review existing ban on opening new bars in city
  10. 10 Malaga's asylum-seeker storm hero flooded with 600 job offers after dramatic rescue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 'Pink wave' highlights cancer cause in Marbella