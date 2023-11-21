Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Around 3,000 people joined in Marbella's 'Marea Rosa' walk. J. Carlos Domínguez
A pink tidal wave of support for Marbella cancer charity
Charity

The Spanish Association Against Cancer was raising money for the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer

María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 15:53

Compartir

Around 3,000 people took part in the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) 'Marea Rosa' (pink tide) charity race on Sunday 19 November. Each participant paid 10 euros to take part in the event which started at 11.15am on Avenida del Mar with a training session given by 'ClanFit'.

Once everyone had warmed up, the walk took participants along the Paseo Marítimo (promenade) and ended at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo with a party which included children's games and face painting, among other activities.

"It is a great satisfaction that the public are once again supporting an organisation that has been helping users and their families for more than 35 years", said mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz, who added that "this initiative highlights the importance of sport and the need to maintain a positive attitude to face the disease".

The main objective of the fundraising and the visibility of the pink T-shirts was to raise money and awareness for the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer.

