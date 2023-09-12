In pictures... a sneak peek of what Dolce & Gabbana's new 20-million-euro luxury villas in Marbella will look like

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Top end fashion label Dolce & Gabbana will land in the European real estate market with an exclusive project in Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

The design giant has paired with Sierra Blanca Estates to develop a 90,000-square-metre residential development that will act as a "mini-city" on Marbella's famous Golden Mile.

The exclusive site will house 92 luxury villas with the hallmark qaulity of the Italian fashion brand and include a private club, spa, fashion boutiques, restaurants, private cinemas and even a camping area for children.

There is already a waiting list for access to the homes where properties are set to sell for around 20 million euros, according to sources working on the project.

The first residential initiative of the Italian giant in Europe is called Design Hills Dolce & Gabbana Marbella. The luxury homes will be built in five complexes surrounded by lush gardens and infinity swimming pools. Properties will have up to five bedrooms, with a total surface area ranging from 280 to 900 square metres: they will be fully furnished with exclusive creations by Dolce & Gabbana Casa.

The One Atelier

Internationally renowned studios are collaborating with the Italian luxury brand to design the homes, with The One Atelier to be the main one. Fresh Architectures will work on the facades of the homes, and Storage Milano will focus on the interiors.

Inside, the villas will feature bedrooms with dressing rooms and private bathrooms with sea views, massage and make-up rooms, roof terraces with swimming pools and solariums, staff quarters, entertainment rooms, spacious lounges and dining rooms and even private lifts.

Work has already begun on the huge plot that will house the project, with the aim of completing the show flat in 2025 and handing over the keys to the first homes in 2026.

The development where the exclusive homes will be built will have its own services. and act as a "mini-city". There will be sports facilities for residents, with padel tennis courts, fitness centre, an outdoor gym, boxing ring, spaces for meditation, yoga and pilates, golf, indoor basketball courts, as well as Marbella's first indoor 5x5 artificial grass football pitch.

The complex will also have its own spa, equipped with a water circuit, beauty centre, hairdressing salon and barber shop. The project's services team will also develop a cinema room, bar and cocktail area, wine cellar and cigar cellar, private meeting rooms, library area and multi-purpose rooms to host private celebrations and events.