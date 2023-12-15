Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The group at Triple A's animal shelter. SUR
Pharmaceutical company staff lend a helping hand to renovate Triple A shelter in Marbella
Animal welfare

Faes Farma employees, and those from other companies, volunteered their time to help with various tasks including the creation of a new space fit for the rescue animals

SUR

Marbella

Friday, 15 December 2023, 14:54

On Thursday (14 December), Faes Farma pharmaceutical company organised an event where a group of its employees volunteered to renovate and transform a plot of land for the animals at Triple A animal rescue centre in Marbella. Their tasks included setting up games for the animals, cleaning facilities, painting and creating a new space fit for Triple A's animals.

The purpose of the event was to support the Association of Friends of Abandoned Animals, Triple A, during a difficult period for the organisation. The company hopes that actions, such as this, helps raise awareness about social causes fought for by Triple A and other charity organisations.

Triple A is an organisation committed to housing and caring for abandoned animals, who have taken in 600 animals, including dogs and cats.

SUR

The event was also attended by a wide range of other companies driven by the same cause as Faes: Conformas, Fundación Ly Company, Selym, H10 Croma Málaga, Pinturas Andalucía, La Fábrica Escuela de Hostelería, Copyrap, Mantenturf, Uso Único Profesional, Rocío Navarro Arquitectura, La Suite Comunicación and Ubico Corporate.

Head of Triple A, Bettina Pietsch, said, "all help is welcome for a group with great challenges". On the topic of these challenges, she said "the new animal protection laws, implemented by the government, are not going to help reduce the rate of increasing homeless animals in Spain, one of the highest in Spain". She also added that the new legislation increases costs of caring for these animals, which, in her opinion, will lead to more abandonments.

Faes Farms underlined its corporate social responsibility in taking on events such as this, and hopes that they can act as a good example for others to help abandoned animals.

