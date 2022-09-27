This is how the future of Marbella will look The new PGOM sets out the main lines of how the town will be in terms of mobility, green areas and facilities

Councillors from all the political parties voted unanimously in favour of sending Marbella's General Plan for Municipal Planning (PGOM) to the corresponding state bodies during Monday morning’s extraordinary council meeting.

The regional and national governments will now have to issue the sectoral reports on Roads, Coasts, Railways and Air Quality. In her presentation, councillor for planning and housing, María Francisca Caracuel, offered some clues as to what the Marbella of the future will be like.

The PGOM includes several guidelines on how mobility will be planned. On the one hand, it set aside land for a future train line. "Although we live with the difficulty that the train is not a reality, we cannot exclude it from a General Plan. We wanted to include all the multifunctional areas as if it were a reality that is going to be executed,” Caracuel said.

“We have a multifunctional area in San Pedro Alcántara, in Puerto Banús, another one in Marbella centre, in the Costa del Sol Hospital, in Elviria and in Calahonda", Caracuel told this newspaper, referring to the places where any future train stations would be located.

Congestion

The plan also sets out solutions to the A7 motorway traffic congestion, which is particularly serious during the summer season. To this end, accesses and service roads are included in the plan to connect residential areas. "Some of them are the existing ones, such as the one between Puerto Banús and San Pedro, for which a third lane will be created. It is a question of rearranging the accesses with service roads and lanes. It also includes a new link from the AP7 to the Costa del Sol Hospital, as well as a bridge over the Guadaiza river," the councillor explained.

The PGOM proposes the creation of a network of 28 urban car parks. "The locations are not definitive and may be modified when the detailed planning is done," the councillor pointed out. "Some encourage people not to drive to the town centre, and others allow access to other means of transport to avoid the cars in the town centres. In total, 10 between San Pedro and Nueva Andalucía, twelve from Nueva Andalucía to Marbella and another six to Las Chapas,” Caracuel pointed out.

In terms of public facilities, the PGOM includes open and green spaces to meet the needs of the population, including 29 large areas, among them 16 river parks, the extension of the Lago de las Tortugas area and the creation of a new space in Siete Revueltas, in Alicate.

Community

There are 19 community proposals, including a City of Education and Knowledge in San Pedro Alcántara, the Guadaiza Sports Area and the Aula del Mar in Marbella. The six multifunctional areas linked to the railway corridor would also be included here.

Caracuel also outlined examples of plans to protect the local environment, such as "an underwater archaeological protection area in Puerto Banús, archaeological sites such as Coto Correa in Artola Alta and La Ferrería de La Concepción, which is an important part of Marbella's industrial past".