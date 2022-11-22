Two questioned after wild boar captured in illegal traps on Marbella golf course Guardia Civil officers caught the suspects while they were setting the traps which are prohibited

Officers from the animal welfare and environment branch of the Guardia Civil (Seprona) in Marbella have caught two people in the vicinity of a golf course in the town while they were setting a number of illegal traps in the area, which were allegedly being used to capture wild boar.

The suspects are being investigated for allegedly committing an offence against the protection of flora and fauna. They have also been reported to the environmental prosecutor's office and to the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía, for using a prohibited type of trap without authorisation.