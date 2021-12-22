Watch as San Pedro punters scoop 10.3 million euros in Spain’s Christmas lottery The full 172 series of one of the fifth prize numbers - 69457 – were all sold in the Costa del Sol town

The number 69,457 has put smiles on the faces of many people in San Pedro Alcántara this Wednesday morning (22 December), after it was drawn as one of the fifth prizes in Spain’s national Christmas Lottery.

The full 172 series of one of the fifth prize numbers - 69457 – was sold in the Costa del Sol town and a total of 10.3 million euros will be shared among the lucky punters.

According to the State Lottery authorities it was sold by the administration office number 3 in San Pedro Alcántara, located in Calle Marqués del Duero, and distributed by Cáritas.