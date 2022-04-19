San Pedro gets new five-million-euro health centre after 20-year wait The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, inaugurated the service on Sunday

The new health centre in San Pedro Alcántara was officially openend on Sunday in the presence of the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. It has been built next to the old centre following 20 years of demands from local residents.

"We already knew that the health centre had become too small twenty years ago," said the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who also attended the opening. Muñoz added that the population of San Pedro has "grown exponentially in recent years" and criticised the inaction of the various socialist governments of the Junta de Andalucía, whom she accused of having made many promises but "lacked political will".

Specialist treatments

This facility, which "is five times bigger", covers an area of 5,500 square metres and has 40 new consulting rooms. It will also offer specialist treatments in areas such as mental health, retinography, rehabilitation, spirometry, maternal education, dentistry, mammography and even minor surgery, Ángeles Muñoz explained.

With this portfolio of services, residents of San Pedro will no longer have to travel to other centres for certain service, she said.

Five-million-euro investment

Juanma Moreno highlighted that this health facility, which has seen a five million euro investment, represents a "great leap forward in terms of quality and quantity, but also in terms of service provision". Moreno explained that the number of family doctor consultation rooms alone has increased from 11 to 24; from two to six in paediatrics; and from three to 13 in nursing; with two floors, a loading and unloading area, and a car park.

Moreno referred to "the firm determination of the regional government to update and improve the public health system". He pointed out that in Malaga alone 67.7 million euros have been invested in health infrastructures since 2021 and announced that a further 40 million euros are set to be spent on health provision over the course of this year.