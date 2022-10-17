Work on Marbella’s Pecho de las Cuevas footpaths has been completed The project has cost around 300,000 euros and was something that residents had been requesting, according to the town hall

Last week saw the completion of the work to refurbish 2,000 square metres of Marbella’s Pecho de las Cuevas footpaths. The project has been carried out in two phases: the first was completed last year and this year the second phase included stabilisation of the area and installing anti-slip materials.

The councillor for Public Works, Diego López, explained that the aim was to "avoid falls by creating a more comfortable, safe and homogeneous space". The councillor visited the works on Thursday 13 October, accompanied by the councillors for Sports, Manuel Cardeña, and for the West district, Remedios Bocanegra, as well as Maribel Notario, representative of the Calvario-Huerta Belón residents' association.

The works have also included improvements to the lighting, providing the paths with 34 points made up of 4-metre high columns with LED lighting; the installation of a new public lighting channel and a printed concrete pavement as well as improved drainage to prevent damage caused by flooding. In addition, the wooden railing has been completely replaced. The project has cost around 300,000 euros and was something that residents had been requesting, according to the town hall.

Cardeña said that the area was “a green lung in the heart of the town centre”. He also pointed out that "it is important that there is public awareness to take care of this environment and that its maintenance is ideal".