Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the car parks where the new passes can be used. Josele
Parking in centre of Marbella set to get much cheaper, and this is how the scheme works
Retail

Parking in centre of Marbella set to get much cheaper, and this is how the scheme works

The local council and concessionary operator Telpark have come up with a discount system to dramatically reduce the daily rate for regular users in three town centre car parks

Andrea Jiménez

Marbella

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 18:03

Compartir

Parking in the centre of Marbella is about to get much cheaper from this month. The town hall and the concessionary company Telpark have agreed to slash the price per day in three car parks in the town centre to just 1.50 euros for 12 hours a day, if regular users sign up to the new scheme.

Discounts have been offered in recent years with the aim of promoting local shopping and businesses. "But the reduction this year is greater than last year, when the price was 2.50 euros," said the town's head of traffic and transport, Baldomero León.

The scheme will be in operation at the Mercado, Centro Marbella and Las Terrazas car parks and once registered and paid for the user access passes will be valid for two years, even on public holidays.

How do I apply for the discount scheme?

The first step is to download the Telpark mobile application. In the 'multipass' section you can choose from one of the Marbella three car parks included in the promotion. There are three options; 5, 10 and 20 uses.

You must fill in the details of the registration number and the model of car.

Once the vehicle has entered the car park, the 12 hours will start ticking down until the vehicle is removed. Only one entry and exit can be made for each use, so that if the vehicle is driven away and then parked in the car park a second time on the same day, one more use will be registered.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search scaled down for two young paddleboarders who disappeared off Costa del Sol beach more than two weeks ago
  2. 2 In pictures... a sneak peek of what Dolce & Gabbana's new 20-million-euro luxury villas in Marbella will look like
  3. 3 Picasso Restaurant, sangria y tapas with Spanish taste and much more in the very centre of Malaga city
  4. 4 Watch... riot policeman in Spain files sexual assault complaint against woman protester for this kiss
  5. 5 Costa del Sol plans to mark 'Day of the Sea' with free maritime activities for hotel guests
  6. 6 English-language breakfast TV format finally comes to the Costas with launch of Good Morning Spain
  7. 7 Record numbers travel on public transport in Andalucía with more than 45 million users in six months
  8. 8 International health and wellness event returns to the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Fancy owning a hostel on the Costa for 115,000 euros? More than 100 hotels are up for sale in Malaga
  10. 10 Rincón's 'treasure cave' smashes its all-time record for visitors in one month

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad