Despite the announcement by the Andalusian government delegate, Patricia Navarro, that there is commitment to finishing Las Chapas school ready for the 2023-24 term, parents are still planning to go ahead with a protest today, 28 January, to keep the pressure up. The AMPA parents' association is sceptical the government can keep its word due to the tight time schedule to complete the works: 18 months that started on 7 January.