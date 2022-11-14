Parents of eleven-month-old baby intoxicated by cannabis arrested in Marbella The unresponsive little girl, showing signs of cyanosis, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after his eleven-month-old daughter was admitted to hospital in a critical condition for cannabis intoxication in Marbella.

National Police officers arrested the parent as allegedly responsible for a crime of child abandonment. The mother was also arrested for her alleged part in the events.

The force reported that the incident happened last Wednesday, when the little girl ingested the substance, according to the medical examinations carried out on her.

Apparently, the girl's parents sought medical help when she presented symptoms of cyanosis - a bluish colour to the skin, lips, and nail beds caused by a shortage of oxygen in the blood. Everything indicates that it was an accidental intake of cannabis, the paediatrician who treated the baby reported to the police.

The doctors activated the protocol that exists for these cases, so officers went to the emergency department due to the alleged drug intoxication.

It was then that police arrested the father of the child as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of child abandonment. The mother was also arrested for her alleged involvement in the events. Apparently, police officers found several drug containers with hashish in the house.

The little girl is still admitted to the hospital for observation, although she is conscious and waiting to be discharged.

The case has been transferred to the Investigating Court number 2 of Marbella.