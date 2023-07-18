Panic in Puerto Banús after several shots are fired in popular restaurant

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers are investigating a shooting incident this Tuesday afternoon in Puerto Banús on the Costa del Sol. It appears that several individuals were involved in the shooting, in which at least one automatic weapon was used. According to eyewitnesses, three gunshots were heard, causing panic among the people who were near the scene.

It happened at around 6pm in a restaurant located in the vicinity of the Cristamar shopping centre, without any injuries being reported. Allegedly, the suspects were in a vehicle and at least one of them got out of it, carrying an automatic weapon and approached the establishment on foot into which he fired.

Then, according to the same sources, the alleged attackers fled in a car. It appears that the shooting could be related to a forest fire that happened this afternoon in Marbella, which witnesses reported just a few minutes after the shooting incident, at around 6.08pm, although this has not been definitely confirmed by the police.

Several people called the 112 Andalucía emergency services to warn that they could see flames in the Benavolá area, located a short distance from the scene of the shooting, where according to SUR reporters, a gutted BMW was found.

The Junta's Infoca brigade of specialist firefighters managed to stabilise the forest fire at around 7.30pm, after ground teams and aircraft were mobilised. Work continues on the ground to bring the flames under control.

The investigators will have to determine whether, as all indications suggest, the vehicle fire that resulted in a forest fire could have been started by those involved in the shooting.

Police nvestigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.