Owner of a boat stranded on Costa del Sol beach has three days to remove it If it is not removed in the time given, Marbella town hall will take charge and pass the costs on to the skipper

The boat has been stranded near the Nuevo Reino beach bar in San Pedro for over two weeks

Marbella town hall gave the owner of a boat stranded on San Pedro beach seven days to remove it on Friday 4 August. The sailing boat has been near the Nuevo Reino beach bar for over two weeks and the town hall is trying to locate the skipper of the vessel to ask them to take responsibility for its removal.

According to several witnesses the owner is an elderly foreign man who lost control of the boat during strong easterly winds while sailing in the area. The boat has suffered considerable damage from the waves.

If the owner does not come forward in the time given by Marbella town hall, the council will take charge of the removal and pass on the costs to the owner. The town hall pointed out that regardless of who removes it, if it is taken back into the sea to be refloated, the operation must go to Capitanía Marítima for approval.