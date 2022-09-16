Overcrowding leads to demands for new school There are more than 600 students enrolled at the only state school in Benahavis

Parents are demanding a new school to replace the CEIP Daidín, the only state school in Benahavís. There are currently more than 600 pupils at the school which was built in 1993 with a capacity for 150 pupils. Parents also say there is no space in the playground, as it is occupied by ten prefabricated buildings. Ana Bermúdez, who has two children enrolled at the school, said "The current one is a chicken coop."

In 2019 Marbella town hall and the Junta de Andalucía signed an agreement to build a new school near the Mercadona roundabout, alongside the A-7175 road, but the plan was cancelled in 2021 after PGOU regulations, which guide urban developments in towns, were challenged.