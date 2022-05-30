More than one hundred personnel will help keep Marbella's beaches safe this summer Eighteen lifeguard towers will be installed along the 27 kilometres of coastline, four more than in 2021

Marbella town hall has announced that it will reinforce safety on the town’s beaches with more than a hundred personnel. The councillor in charge of safety, José Eduardo Díaz, held a coordination meeting with the emergency services last Friday to determine the distribution of responsibilities and establish the mechanisms of the operation.

The councillor explained: "It is a very large and varied team, which will be deployed at the points that have been deemed most necessary through experience during the pandemic." Díaz went on to say that the service “is on alert throughout the year, but between early June and late September it is intensified due to a greater influx of visitors".

The lifeguard towers, first aid posts and the number of lifeguards will be increased. For example last year there were 41 lifeguards and this summer the total will be 50 during the months of July and August.

Extra services in July and August

Díaz, who was accompanied by the councillor for beaches, María Victoria Martín-Lomeña, specified that up to 18 towers will be installed along the 27 kilometres of coastline, three more than last season, and there will be five first aid posts, four more than in 2021.

Civil Protection will provide 57 volunteers, with boats and three jet skis, as well as personnel who will carry out surveillance work by bike along the town’s promenades. There will be seven extra firefighters throughout the summer season, who will carry out combined fire prevention and water rescue work, a service which will also have a boat, two jet skis and two divers. The Local Police force will also have more officers on duty.

The company Socorrismo Málaga, which is returning to provide lifeguard services in the town for the second year, started its service during the Easter holiday, but from 1 June it will work from 11.30am to 6.30pm. This will be extended to 7.30pm every day in July and August.

There will also be two ambulances in June and September and three in July and August. They will also have the support of two jet skis, with bases in San Pedro Alcántara and Pinomar, which in the busiest period will add one more, as well as two rapid intervention vehicles, a car and a 4x4 buggy with its base in La Bajadilla, next to the Civil Protection headquarters.

The increase in the number of vehicles also means an increase in the budget, which has gone from 636,000 to 710,000 euros, an increase of 12 per cent.