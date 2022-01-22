Orpea Group opens a second residence for the elderly in Marbella It has 140 residential places and 20 in the day centre and is open to both permanent and temporary residents

Saturday, 22 January 2022, 23:23

The Orpea Group has opened its second residence in Marbella with 140 places for temporary or permanent care spread over 102 rooms and a further 20 places in the day centre.

The new centre located on the Golden Mile and close to the emblematic Puente Romano hotel, offers hairdressing, beauty services and a spa area for both relaxation and physiotherapy.

With the aim of making it as close as possible to being at home, residents can customise their rooms. The menu is more varied than usual and residents can have customised meal plans.

Esther Collas, restoration assistant at Orpea Ibérica, said, "For example, a bolognese macaroni dish can be presented as is or mashed, but we also offer an intermediate option with a rain-type pasta, easier to eat, and the sauce.”

"We do all the cooking here, taking care that there is no cross-contamination to guarantee the food safety of people with an allergy or intolerance. Including breakfast, which we serve in the rooms, with freshly baked bread or pastries," she added.

The residence has differentiated life units depending on the degree of dependency of each resident and has a Protected Unit for Alzheimers and other dementias.