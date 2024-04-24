One of Poland's most dangerous fugitives captured in Marbella

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 16:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

One of Poland's most dangerous fugitives who faces 50 years behind bars for his alleged crimes has been arrested in Marbella on Spain's Costa del Sol.

The man is wanted in his home country for his alleged involvement in the crimes of firearm and explosives trafficking, drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation. According to the General Commissariat, he faces a sentence of more than 50 years in prison.

A police investigation in Spain was launched at the end of 2023 when Polish police alerted them a man was wanted after fleeing from authorities. Following months of investigations, officers discovered he had started a new life in Marbella under a false identity.

The fugitive even had surgery to modify his physical appearance and removed tattoos, according to police investigators. He also continually changed his address and vehicle, and even the place he was living, to avoid being discovered.

After locating his home in Marbella, National Police officers set up a surveillance operation on the wanted man, who was arrested in the street as soon as he left his house to carry out some errands.

According to Polish authorities, he was one of the most wanted and dangerous fugitives in Poland. A Kalashnikov assault rifle and a smooth-bore rifle were seized in his home country.