Montenegro mafia leader wanted for murder and torture arrested in Marbella

The main roles of the detainee, who faces up to 40 years in prison, included facilitating logistics and concealing evidence and corpses

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 17 October 2025, 12:28

The National Police have captured in Marbella the right-hand man of the leader of the Kavac Clan - the Montenegrin mafia. The detainee, who was the subject of an international arrest warrant, is charged with the murder of an individual from a rival clan, who he reportedly tortured for 24 hours. According to sources, the Kavac Clan member's main roles included facilitating logistics and concealing evidence and corpses. He is facing up to 40 years in prison.

The investigation started four years ago, when the Montenegrin authorities issued an international arrest warrant for the fugitive and warned of his possible presence in Spain. Initial enquiries revealed that he was using a false identity while living in Barcelona.

It was not until 10 October this year, when the Montenegro authorities contacted the Spanish investigators to inform them that a member of the suspect's entourage was going to travel from a Croatian city to Marbella and that there was a possibility that he might meet the fugitive. As a result, an international operation was set up to track his movements.

The police detected that the suspect first travelled to Marseilles and, from there, to Barcelona by taxi. He then continued to Malaga province, again by taxi. Suspicions were confirmed when the two met and that was when the police arrested the fugitive.

