One dead and three injured after two cars collide in Marbella

One person has died and three others have been injured to varying degrees following a traffic accident last Tuesday night (7 November) in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, according 112 Andalucía.

Witnesses alerted the emergency services control room just after 11pm warning of a collision between two cars on Bulevar Alfonso de Hohenloe, in the direction of Cadiz, and requested urgent medical assistance for several injured people, one of whom was unconscious. The control room immediately mobilised the 061 ambulance service and Local Police.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene they could only confirm the death of one of those involved in the accident, aged 72. Also injured in the incident were two women aged 60 and 61 and a man aged 42, who were transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident, which is being investigated by Local Police, have not been disclosed.