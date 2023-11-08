Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of Boulevard Alfonso de Hohenloe in Marbella where the accident happened. Google Maps
One dead and three injured after two cars collide in Marbella
112 incident

Emergency services could only confirm the death of one those involved in the accident, as the other injured persons were taken to the town's Costa del Sol Hospital

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 8 November 2023, 09:07

One person has died and three others have been injured to varying degrees following a traffic accident last Tuesday night (7 November) in Marbella on the Costa del Sol, according 112 Andalucía.

Witnesses alerted the emergency services control room just after 11pm warning of a collision between two cars on Bulevar Alfonso de Hohenloe, in the direction of Cadiz, and requested urgent medical assistance for several injured people, one of whom was unconscious. The control room immediately mobilised the 061 ambulance service and Local Police.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene they could only confirm the death of one of those involved in the accident, aged 72. Also injured in the incident were two women aged 60 and 61 and a man aged 42, who were transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident, which is being investigated by Local Police, have not been disclosed.

