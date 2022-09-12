ONCE lottery jackpot ticket sold to lucky punter in Marbella The prize amounts to 240.000 euros, paid out at 2,000 euros per month for 10 years

One of the ONCE's lottery weekend jackpots has been won in Marbella. José Manuel Cortés, a ticket salesman for the Spanish Organización Nacional de Ciegos Españole foundation since 2012, sold a winning coupon this Saturday in Calle Jacinto Benavente. The winner will receive a pay out of 2,000 euros per month for 10 years, making a total of 240,000 euros.

Cortés said after hearing the news that he was very happy to receive that one of his customers received this prize, which he described as "a reward for my work".

In March, the same lottery ticket seller distributed another 200,000 euros with the ONCE Eurojackpot and last August another 153,000 euros, also in the European draw marketed by ONCE in Spain.

This Saturday's ONCE draw also saw another prize of 2,000 euros a month for 10 years prize in the Andalusian town of Utrera in Seville province.