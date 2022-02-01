World No1 tennis player Novak Djokovic begins work on his Costa de Sol mansion

Novak Djokovic is turning his attention to his mansion in Marbella after he was unceremoniously deported from Australia for failing to have a Covid-19 vaccination last month. The Serbian world number one missed out on his chance to become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam wins as a result of his vaccine stance, and he has since returned to the house where he spent most of the coronavirus lockdown on the Costa del Sol.

Djokovic bought the luxury villa in the elite Sierra Blanca residential development. last year. Earlier he had rented it. Since having acquired it, work is now under way to transform the 4,000 square metre luxury home inside and out. The house has nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Sources say the Djokavics are looking for a less baroque approach to interior design, including the flow of the rooms, a large green space outdoors and of course, a tennis court.

Djokovic has asked that the project be completed as quickly as possible. The house is next door to the Hotel Puente Romano, where he usually trains. According to his coach, the Belgrade-born Djokovic is not expected to return to the circuit until 21 February where he is scheduled to play in Dubai. Unlike Australia, the Arab Emirates do not require proof of a vaccination but rather tests to prove an individual is Covid-19 negative.

Djokovic's last stay in Marbella, where he spent New Year's Eve, is linked to events that ended with his expulsion from Australia. He told the Australian authorities that he had not travelled to any other country in the 14 days prior to his arrival in Melbourne. But photographs emerged proving that he had landed at Malaga airport at the end of December and stayed in Marbella for several days. The medical exemption provided by his team also revealed that the tennis player had tested positive for coronavirus on 16 December, one day before attending an event without a mask.

Djokovic is not yet listed as resident in Spain, a move that would spark criticism in Serbia. However, his brother Marko lives and works in Marbella and after months of renting, the recent purchase indicates that Djokovic plans to spend more time on the Costa del Sol, a destination that was also chosen by other world tennis legends such as Bjorn Borg and Manuel Santana.