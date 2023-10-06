New tax data reveals the municipality in Malaga province with the highest average income

Nuria Triguero Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Benahavís, near Marbella, has positioned itself as the richest municipality not only in Malaga province, but in all of Andalucía.

The Costa del Sol municipality, home to La Zagaleta, one of the most exclusive residential developments in the country, increased its average gross per capita income by more than 17% in 2021, to 41,967 euros, according to a new report published on Thursday 5 October by Spain's tax agency.

Benahavís climbed more than 30 places in the national rankings to sit in the top 50 of the wealthiest localities in Spain where it is now ranked 40 - its previous ranking was 73. It's placed above the likes of Barcelona and Madrid. There is no other Andalucía region municipality in the top-50.

The second municipality with the second highest average income in the province is Rincón de la Victoria, at 30,860 euros per year. This figure is 6% higher than the previous year, and more than 10,000 euros below that of Benahavís.

Marbella picks up momentum

Meanwhile, inside the top five municipalities for biggest earners in the province, Marbella assumes third position after overtaking Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga city following an 11% increase in its per capita income. The average income in Marbella has risen from from 25,687 to 28,593 euros.

Alhaurín de la Torre, in fourth position, increased its average income per taxpayer by 5%, reaching 28,261 euros. Malaga city is fifth after a 2.5% in 2021. Its per capita income stands at 27,611 euros for 2021. The next richest municipalities in the province's top 10 are Torremolinos, Estepona, Antequera and Fuengirola.

The poorest municipalities

At the other end of the rankings is Almáchar, the municipality with the lowest average income in the province and the tenth poorest in the whole country. Its average per capita income barely exceeds 14,000 euros, having risen by 3.5% in 2021. An average family in Benahavís earns three times as much money as one in Almáchar. The next villages with the lowest average income in the province are Benamargosa, Valle de Abdalajís, Comares and Periana.