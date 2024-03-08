New shelter for up to 600 abandoned animals opened by town hall in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 8 March 2024, 15:33 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The new animal shelter in Marbella is now operating, guaranteeing the wellbeing of up to 600 abandoned cats and dogs, with their own spaces, recreation areas and a veterinary centre with operating rooms.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the facility, built by the town hall, on Monday accompanied by the president of Triple A animal association, Bettina Pietsch. Muñoz said, "It has the highest quality standards and is adapted to the new animal welfare legislation."

"The facilities have been designed with the help of Triple A and municipal health specialists," Muñoz stated, adding, "Marbella has always shown itself to be animal-friendly and required facilities which were up to par with this municipal commitment."