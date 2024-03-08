Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor Ángeles Muñoz (c) visits the new facilities. Josele
New shelter for up to 600 abandoned animals opened by town hall in Marbella
Animal welfare

New shelter for up to 600 abandoned animals opened by town hall in Marbella

The centre, run by Triple A, guarantees the welfare of cats and dogs with their own enclosures, recreation area and veterinary care

María Albarral

Marbella

Friday, 8 March 2024, 15:33

Compartir

The new animal shelter in Marbella is now operating, guaranteeing the wellbeing of up to 600 abandoned cats and dogs, with their own spaces, recreation areas and a veterinary centre with operating rooms.

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the facility, built by the town hall, on Monday accompanied by the president of Triple A animal association, Bettina Pietsch. Muñoz said, "It has the highest quality standards and is adapted to the new animal welfare legislation."

"The facilities have been designed with the help of Triple A and municipal health specialists," Muñoz stated, adding, "Marbella has always shown itself to be animal-friendly and required facilities which were up to par with this municipal commitment."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Evacuated Mijas residents allowed back home after industrial units destroyed by fire
  2. 2 Body of 44-year-old man found in Costa del Sol park
  3. 3 Five-star Fuengirola hotel hosts latest exhibition by Malaga urban artist Darko
  4. 4 Mijas to honour diabetes support group founder during Women's Day celebrations
  5. 5 Female icons of the LGTB community in Andalucía
  6. 6 Fuengirola municipal bus service drivers plan strike action from 15 March
  7. 7 Pepita: the 10,000-year-old star of the new Nerja cave audio guide
  8. 8 Have a laugh in Malaga as stand-up comedy in English arrives in the city
  9. 9 Man arrested in connection with death of young Norwegian woman whose body was found in street on Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Central government reveals plans for new National Police station in Estepona

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad