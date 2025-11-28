New services open at Ricardo Soriano health centre in Marbella
Dentistry and physiotherapy launched last week - the latter a new service for the over 20,000 patients previously assigned to Leganitos centre
José Carlos García
Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:40
The Ricardo Soriano health centre, inaugurated by president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno on 3 November, initially opened without all planned services but is now fully operational.
Dentistry and physiotherapy launched last week - the latter a new service for the over 20,000 patients previously assigned to Leganitos centre. Mammography, using a state-of-the-art machine that joins four existing ones in the district, completed the rollout this week.
The facility currently operates 8am-3pm, with plans to extend hours until 8pm in coming months. Marbella's sixth health centre spans 2,000 square metres with 24 consultation rooms and 20 staff members.