New services open at Ricardo Soriano health centre in Marbella

The Health Minister, the mayor of Marbella and the president of the Junta in the physiotherapy room of the Ricardo Soriano health centre

The Ricardo Soriano health centre, inaugurated by president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno on 3 November, initially opened without all planned services but is now fully operational.

Dentistry and physiotherapy launched last week - the latter a new service for the over 20,000 patients previously assigned to Leganitos centre. Mammography, using a state-of-the-art machine that joins four existing ones in the district, completed the rollout this week.

The facility currently operates 8am-3pm, with plans to extend hours until 8pm in coming months. Marbella's sixth health centre spans 2,000 square metres with 24 consultation rooms and 20 staff members.