New Nordic Cup sailing regatta gets under way in Puerto Banús

The Nordic Cup regatta kicked off its inaugural stage in Puerto Banús last weekend, an event that serves as an opportunity to extend the sailing season and foster a close-knit community of northern European sailing aficionados in Spain.

Hosted by the TRY SAIL sailing club, the first stage of the regatta featured five teams comprised of 25 professional sailing enthusiasts from Finland, Sweden, and Norway. Claiming first place was a mixed team consisting of sailors from Norway and Finland.

While most participants live on the Costa del Sol, one team travelled from Oslo to participate.

The race was organised in strict accordance with the rules of professional sailing, which organisers said was “a key factor in maintaining the competitive spirit”.

Denis Kotlyarov, owner of TRY SAIL, said, “Our primary objective is to showcase Marbella as the ultimate year-round sailing destination. Recognising the pivotal role sailing plays in the Nordic countries, we conceived the Nordic Cup as an annual event. Our desire is to attract more than 15 teams to each stage.”

The Nordic Cup will continue next year, with the next stages scheduled for 3-4 February, and 6-7 April.