New measures put in place to save 10 per cent of water consumption on western Costa del Sol The Marbella desalination plant will be ramped up to its maximum production capacity to generate more than one million cubic metres of treated water

Acosol, the Costa del Sol's public water company, will implement various measures during the summer to help save 10 per cent of water consumption on the western strip of the Costa del Sol.

Along with the "maximum" use of reclaimed water for golf courses, irrigation and irrigation, the Marbella desalination plant will begin to generate 100 per cent of its current capacity, more than one million cubic metres.

According to the executive managing director of Acosol, Manuel Cardeña, this increase in production will allow "a guarantee of supply" for the area.

These measures also include limiting the use of water for irrigation and the "rational use" of water in swimming pools. There is currently "no problem with the quantity of the resource", but the objective is to maintain “levels in the reservoir that guarantee the quality of the water at the time of maximum consumption", according to Acosol.

Meetings

Acosol plans to hold meetings to define the protocols to be followed with the use of reclaimed water for irrigation in the different towns on the Costa del Sol.

"We want to determine the pattern to be followed in everything related to the use of reclaimed water in public spaces: areas, watering times and circumstances. The aim is to save around one cubic hectometre in total in the 11 municipalities," said Cardeña.

The Andalusian regional government has authorised works to improve water quality at the Marbella desalination plant, with an investment of 2.85 million euros and forms part of a series of actions being carried out to alleviate the effects of the drought.