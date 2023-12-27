Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new park in Estepona. SUR
New green space for the &#039;Garden of the Costa del Sol&#039;
Environment

New green space for the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol'

La Hermandad park in Estepona has been built on the site of an old reservoir which has been filled with earth

David Lerma

Estepona

Wednesday, 27 December 2023, 17:02

Estepona town hall has inaugurated a new green space named Parque de La Hermandad. The 16,500-square-metre park is located in Las Mesas, to the north of Estepona port, between Calle Latvia and Calle Tres Banderas. The name of the park was chosen to reflect the work of the town’s Holy Week brotherhoods (hermandad).

Mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano said, “This new green space demonstrates the town hall’s interest in improving the quality of life of its residents, increasing the number of parks and public spaces."

The town hall said that the new park has given new life to a plot of disused land and an old reservoir. The first phase of the project involved filling and the old reservoir using earth from the excavation of the new Las Mesas reservoir built by Hidralia, meaning that the soil has not ended up in landfill.

Wooded areas

The new park has green and landscaped areas, sports and children's areas and an artificial lake. Native shrubs, perennials and climbers have been planted in an area of approximately 3,700 square metres, which represents 32 per cent of the landscaped area.

Wooded areas have been designed on the steep east and southeast facing slopes, made up of Mediterranean trees to provide greater ground cover and prevent surface erosion. “Other species such as palms and related species have also been planted in the wetter areas,” the town hall explained.

The artificial lake has been designed on four levels, which are joined by three waterfalls in the form of a one-metre waterfall to bridge the approximate four-metre difference in height that runs along its entire length. The lake also has two water features and a water supply at the top to generate a cascade in the different waterfalls.

