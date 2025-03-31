UK nationals in Spain – advice and information for established, new and future residents

SUR in English Malaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 19:07 Compartir

The province of Malaga alone has more than 40,000 British residents and many more are homeowners and live here part of the year or new arrivals seeking how to make their lives in Spain more permanent.

British consular services in Spain are here to help British residents and tourists who need assistance and an important part of their work is to inform British nationals on how to avoid problems while they are in Spain. The UK leaving the EU five years ago changed some of the rights and obligations of British residents in Spain.

SUR in English, in collaboration with British consular services and Marbella town hall, hopes to help UK nationals in Spain with some of the main questions they might have at an informative event this Friday in Marbella. Lucy Gorman, consular regional operations manager for Spain & Andorra, will be on the Costa del Sol from Madrid, along with Malaga vice-consul Miram Pérez to address a range of issues affecting established, new and future British residents in Spain, from residence permits to welfare.

They will be accompanied by Jonathan Sutton (Spanish 'abogado' lawyer and partner – Decotta Law), Diana Lise Pérez Buck (department of institutional relations and sustainability – Allianz Insurance), Bryan Wawman (CEO – Castle Rock International Law & Investments) and Felipe Martínez del Marmol (real estate law partner in Andalucía – Martínez Echevarría) to address legal matters and questions related to insurance and taxation, among many other.

The information morning will take place on Friday 4 April at 11am at the Palacio de Congresos fair and conference centre in Marbella (Calle José Meliá, 2). Admission is free and doors open at 10.30am, no prior registration is required. The event will also be streamed live on www.surinenglish.com.