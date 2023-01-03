Marbella's municipal vehicle storage pound changes location With 340 spaces, it will occupy a complete floor of the Plaza del Mar shopping centre car park and will be finished this January

Marbella town hall is building a new municipal vehicle storage depot which will occupy the entire third floor of the Plaza del Mar shopping centre car park. It will have capacity of 340 spaces as well as a 35 square metre office for employees, changing rooms and a storeroom.

The facility had to be moved from its previous location on the ground floor of the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal Stadium for safety reasons following the closure of the sports facility. The municipal vehicle depot was temporarily moved to a plot located next to Avenida del Trapiche, Calle Padre Paco Ostos and the junction of the A7 motorway, in the area known as La Florida, where the construction of a large skateboard park of more than 5,000 square metres is planned.

Marbella’s councillor for works, Diego López, pointed out that the change aims to offer "a safer and closer service to citizens". The project, which is scheduled to be completed in January 2023, includes the improvement of the access ramp. López explained that "part of the ramp itself will be demolished to make manoeuvring easier and, in addition, the area will be protected with a metal enclosure and a safety glass window will be installed to protect the public accessing the shopping centre."

Drains will be cleaned at the water redirected "in order to avoid the formation of puddles on the pavement", explained López, who also pointed out that "these works will mean a quicker removal of abandoned vehicles and will allow us to free up car parks that have been improperly occupied so that they can be used by the public, especially in the areas where this service is most in demand".