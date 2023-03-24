Multiple kidnapping in Marbella: 15 gang members arrested after death threats and five-million-euro ransom demand Spain's National Police force has revealed that one of the seized victims almost died of a diabetic coma while being held captive

The multiple kidnapping last December in which four men were held for six days and tortured at a location between Marbella and Benahavís, almost ended in tragedy police have disclosed. In addition to the torture they suffered, one of the victims almost died from a diabetic coma.

The National Police have now concluded operation Nerón, with the arrest of 15 people. The investigations have clarified that the kidnapping was triggered by the theft of 1,500 kilos of hashish which the captors attributed to their victims.

The kidnapping took place on 2 December but the operation has just been closed with the latest arrests. A total of 13 people have been detained in Malaga province and another two in Granada, for their alleged involvement in the crimes of kidnapping, belonging to a criminal organisation, illegal possession of weapons, robbery with violence, vehicle theft, falsification of documents and injuries.

The captors demanded a ransom of five million euros from their victims’ relatives and threatened to kill them if they were not paid.

Finally, the investigations led officers to a villa between Marbella and Benahavís where the victims were being held. One of the kidnap victims was released. He had become unconscious after suffering a diabetic coma.

The officers arrested four people armed with firearms and rescued the remaining two victims, who were bound hand and foot, with multiple wounds. A stolen van and another car used in the kidnapping were also recovered.