Multi-organ donations up despite pandemic The Costa del Sol hospital has maintained donations despite the pandemic

The Costa del Sol hospital recorded a total of eight multi-organ donations in 2021, despite the pandemic. These donations made possible the extraction of ten kidneys, six livers and one heart, and the benefits for the recipients. In addition, twelve corneas and four osteotendinous tissues were also obtained.

Over the last 10 years, organ donations at this Marbella hospital have risen; from five in 2005 to 17 in 2017 and twelve in 2019.