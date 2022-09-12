Motorcyclist killed and pillion passenger seriously injured after police chase in Marbella Officers later discovered that one of the men was wanted by the National Police in Torremolinos-Benalmádena in relation to the theft of a luxury watch

An Italian motorcyclist, 45, died in a traffic accident on the Costa del Sol on Saturday when he was trying to escape after the Local Police had ordered him to stop in Puerto Banús. His pillion passenger, aged 44 and also Italian, was injured and is in hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

The incident began at 10.30pm when a police patrol noticed two people on a black Yamaha motorbike and their behaviour aroused the officers’ suspicions. After a recent spate of robberies of luxury watches, the police are on permanent lookout for any sign of another incident of this type.

The driver of the motorcycle ignored the police order to stop and accelerated, dodging through the busy traffic in the area at the time. However, the officers saw the two men heading up Avenida de las Naciones Unidas in the direction of the A-7 dual carriageway, and gave chase.

When the patrol car reached the main road, the police found that the traffic had come to a halt: there had been an accident. The motorcycle had crashed into a concrete structure and the driver and passenger had been knocked to the ground.

The driver was killed instantly due to the force of the impact. His companion was seriously injured and rushed to hospital. Police sources say the motorcycle was registered in the name of another Italian man, but the number plate was false: it belonged to an Opel Corsa.

The police subsequently discovered that the driver was wanted by the National Police in Torremolinos-Benalmádena in connection with the robbery of a luxury watch, so an investigation is now under way to see whether these two men were linked to that type of crime. Both had only just arrived in Marbella and had tickets for return flights a few days later.